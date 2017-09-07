Huawei announces Honor V9 Play and Honor 6 Play

As of this month Huawei has become the second largest smartphone shipping brand world-wide after Samsung Electronics, leaving Apple behind in the 3rd position.

With that said, Huawei has announced a couple of new smartphones this week: Honor V9 Play and Honor 6 Play, both mediocre at best in terms of hardware performance, but sold at a very good price.

Honor V9 Play feature a 5.2-inch 720p HD display, packs MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz, has 3 or 4 GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage (micro SD card hybrid slot included, dual SIM) and a 3.000 mAh battery. V9 Play comes with 13MP camera at the back with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP snapper at the front, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI v5.1 on top of it.

Honor 6 Play feature a slightly smaller 5″ 720p HD display, packs a MediaTek MT 6737T chipset with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.4GHz, has 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a 3,020 mAh battery and 8MP camera at the back, 5MP camera sensor at the front. This one runs on Google’s Android Marshmallow flavour.

Price wise, Huawei sells the Honor V9 Play starting at 130 Euro, the Honor 6 Play costs around 80 Euros.