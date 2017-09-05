Nokia smartphones will receive Android Oreo, says Sarvikas

We are all excited about Nokia’s return on to the smartphone market especially because its handsets run stock Android now, something we’ve all been dreaming about for the last 10 years, and it is finally happening.

Nokia smartphones will receive Android Oreo

HMD Global, the company that holds the license for manufacturing and selling Nokia branded smartphones has already released Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 8 this year. The first three phones are already on sale all over the world and they run Android Nougat at this point in time, but all of them will be making the jump to Android Oreo in the future according to HMD Global’s Chief of Product, Juho Sarvikas.

So, if you already own one of the aforementioned Nokia smartphones don’t worry about Oreo, as HMD Global has you covered. The company will be rolling out software updates to all 2017 Nokia branded smartphones in the coming months, and that is a public promise coming from the manufacturer itself.

.Excited much?