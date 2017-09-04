Sony announces Xperia XZ1 phones with Android Oreo

In a press event held at IFA 2017 expo show in Berlin, Sony introduced its autumn smartphone line-up which includes the Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and the Xperia XA1 Plus.

The Xperia XZ1 series phones launch with Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 835 chipset and Google’s latest mobile operating system Android, version 8.0 (code name Oreo).

At only 7.4mm thinness, weighing in at 156 grams and featuring a 5.2-inch FullHD Trilluminos display, the Xperia XZ1 is pretty compact when compared to any of the competition’s 2017 flagship smartphones, it is built from metal (frame) and glass sheets at the front and the back (Gorilla Glass 5). The phone is also water-resistant. Because it is so compact Sony embedded inside only a 2,700 mAh which will probably last you a day.

Xperia XZ1 has 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, comes with a 19MP Exmor RS camera sensor at the back with Motion Eye tracking (predictive hybrid autofocus) and 4K shooting capability, while at the front sits a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

Sony will sell this device in Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver and Black colours later this month.

Xperia XZ1 Compact is 9.3mm thick, weighs in at 143 grams and comes with a 4.6-inch HD Trilluminos display. In addition, the compact version packs similar 2,700 mAh battery, same S835 CPU, 19MP rear camera and 4GB of RAM, but with 18MP front facing camera with LED Flash and in different colours: White Silver, Black, Horizon Blue, Twilight Pink.

Available in White, Black and Gold colours, the Xperia XA1 Plus is the more affordable model packing lesser performant hardware, but a larger screen. Packs MediaTek’s Octa-Core 64bit processor Helio P20, feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 23MP camera at the back, 8MP camera at the front, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and a 3,430 mAh battery.