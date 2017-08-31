Home / Android News / Xperia smartphones to receive Android 8.0 Oreo (whole list)

Xperia smartphones to receive Android 8.0 Oreo (whole list)

Xperia smartphones to receive Android 8.0 Oreo

Today, in Berlin, Sony Mobile division announced three brand new smartphones: the Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact (both run Oreo out of the box) and Xperia XA1 Plus (Nougat), along with them the company also broke the news regarding which Xperia phones will receive a software update to Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming moths.

With that said, on Sony’s list to make the jump to Oreo flavour are the following Xperia devices: 

  • Xperia X
  • Xperia X Performance 
  • Xperia XZ
  • Xperia X Compact
  • Xperia XZ Premium 
  • Xperia XZs 
  • Xperia XA1
  • Xperia XA1 Ultra 
  • Xperia Touch
  • Xperia XA1 Plus

We’ve been working hard to bring this major update to as many of our devices as possible,” said Sony in its blog post earlier today.

