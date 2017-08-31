Xperia smartphones to receive Android 8.0 Oreo (whole list)

Today, in Berlin, Sony Mobile division announced three brand new smartphones: the Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact (both run Oreo out of the box) and Xperia XA1 Plus (Nougat), along with them the company also broke the news regarding which Xperia phones will receive a software update to Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming moths.

Xperia smartphones to receive Android 8.0 Oreo

With that said, on Sony’s list to make the jump to Oreo flavour are the following Xperia devices:

Xperia X

Xperia X Performance

Xperia XZ

Xperia X Compact

Xperia XZ Premium

Xperia XZs

Xperia XA1

Xperia XA1 Ultra

Xperia Touch

Xperia XA1 Plus

“We’ve been working hard to bring this major update to as many of our devices as possible,” said Sony in its blog post earlier today.

source