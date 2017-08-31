Three industries revolutionized by smartphones

There’s no denying the importance of the digital revolution. Smartphones have changed the way we do business, socialize, and generally stay connected to the broader world. The 20th century saw some of the biggest advances and changes to industry brought on by technological developments. The 21st century is poised to rival the 20th and few examples are as good as mobile internet. Here’s a quick look at three of the industries being revolutionized by smartphones:

Travel

Whether it’s for business or pleasure, across the world or down the street, smartphones are changing the way we get around. Companies like Uber are making it easier to get from A to B without having a car by putting potential passengers in touch with drivers. If you prefer public transport, there’s hardly a large city anywhere that doesn’t have an Android app showing timetables, connections, and how to get round. As for longer distance journeys, most airlines also have apps that allow you to check routes and prices when you’re planning a trip.

iGaming

While going to a casino is not a thing of the past, it’s not the only way to play cards or roll the dice in the 21st century. One great example of mobile gaming is online poker, which has become increasingly popular thanks to a wide variaty of apps. Using an app, commuters can play poker when they’re on the subway or play a couple of hands of Texas Hold ‘Em in bed before falling asleep at night. As the mobile format lends itself very well to playing in short bursts, poker is a natural fit here, as it’s played in short rounds. And with it being so easy to play poker online people who otherwise might not have visited poker establishments in the past are able to try their luck, be it for real money or play money using an Android OS running device.

News

Not too long ago, news was delivered in paper form or on an evening news program. Although neither of those forms is entirely obsolete, nowadays nearly everyone has a news app on their phone. Large news agencies like the BBC and Al Jazeera and newspapers like the London Times or the Washington Post all have apps that break news as stories are published. With news available 24/7, you only stay uninformed if you consciously decide to. For journalists this has completely changed the game in that new breaks in real time and doesn’t have to wait for evening or morning editions of newspapers to go out.

As new technologies are developed and adopted by the general population, industries change. When standardization led to the production of replaceable parts, people were no longer reliant on hand-crafted goods and instead of going to a craftsman when a tool broke it was possible to simply buy a new part and replace the broken one. This has led to huge advancements in the production of food, as well as developments in medicine and healthcare. As smartphones and apps have only been around for about a decade, it’s difficult to know what long-term effects they will have on our lives in general, but it’s undeniable that they are already having a big impact on many industries.