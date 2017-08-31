LG Electronics announces V30 at IFA 2017

In a press event held earlier this morning in Berlin, LG Electronics took the wraps off of its latest LG V series flagship smartphones, devices that features two displays (first OLED FullVision technology integrated in a smartphone), dual camera setup at the back with worlds first camera packing lens with f/1.6 aperture, Crystal Clear Lens glass, advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, audio tuning by Bang & Olufsen, and a lot of “horse” power under that gorgeous premium design.

“The V series has always been demonstrating new practical mobile technologies that contribute to high quality content creation and the V30 has not lost sight of its roots. With its F1.6 Crystal Clear Lens Camera and Cine Video mode, the LG V30 is designed to help create professional-looking content without professional-level complexity,” said said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

LG Electronics announces V30

The LG V30 and V30+ features first in the industry OLED FullVision 6-inch display with Quad HD+ (2,880 x 1,440 px) all wrapped in a 7.3mm thin body that’s 3mm narrower than LG V20 and weighs in at 158 grams, thus making it a smartphone more comfortable to hold/grip in the 6-inch category.

V30 packs a dual camera module at the back sporting 16MP standard sensor + 13MP wide angle sensor, module which is smaller in size than the one found on the V20 from last year.

LG equipped the V30 with what it calls Cine Video mode, which allows anyone to create videos like a pro, thanks to its powerful Cine Effect and Point Zoom features.

LG V30 Full Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory: V30: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) V30+: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9/ 120°) Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°)

Battery: 3,300mAh

Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm

Weight: 158g

Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: Aurora Black / Cloud Silver / Moroccan Blue / Lavender Violet

Others: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / Crystal Clear Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Daydream / Google Assistant / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging

LG announced today that the V30 will become available to customers in South Korea on September 21,followed shortly by key markets in North America, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe. LG V30 will go on sale in 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM and in Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet hues, while the LG V30+ with 128GB of internal storage will be available in limited markets around the world.