ARCore is Google’s answer to Apple’s ARKit

In response to Apple’s ARKit which was introduced earlier this summer, Google has dropped a preview SDK for Augmented Reality developers and connoisseurs out there.

The new software development kit / tool called ARCore is ment to enable augmented reality capabilities on current and upcoming Android phones, and whats great about it is that it doesn’t need additional hardware (sensors,etc) like we’ve seen on Lenovo’s Phab 2 Pro or Asus’ ZenFone AR, both Tango enabled devices.

Right now, the SDK preview tool is only available to Pixel and Galaxy S8 smartphone owners, but Google says that is working together with all major smartphone makers to make the ARCore tool available to more handsets in the near future. Google’s goal here is to make Augmented Reality available on millions of Android smartphones eventually.

For more details on ARCore utility features and how it works on a device, please head over to Google’s blog.