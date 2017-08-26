Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact press images leak ahead of Sony’s IFA2017 unveil

Xperia XZ1 Black

As we are getting closer (matter of days) to Berlin’s IFA 2017 expo show, more and more leaked material about upcoming smartphone releases hit the Internets.

Two of said smartphones are the Xperia XZ1 & Xperia XZ1 Compact, which Sony will unveil on August 31, right before IFA Berlin opens its doors to the public, and we can see them starring in a few press images revealing the same boring by now Sony signature design.

Pretty much all the excitement about Sony’s new smartphones will be on the inside, as the exterior of both phones (with minor exceptions) is like the one from 2013 – 2014.

Xperia XZ1 Compact Pink-ish

The Xperia XZ1 is rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64 / 128 GB of internal storage. The main camera will come equipped with a single 23MP sensor, while at the front sits a 13MP sensor. The XZ1 will sport a 3,000 mAh according to recent rumours, and even if it didnt get it right we probably wont be getting more than a day o use with it.

Both phones are expected to run Nougat not Oreo, because it is to early for that. Unless, Sony will delay the sales to put Android 8.0 on them.

As for their price tags, Roland Quandt reveals on Twitter that they will start at £499 for Compact variant at Amazon (unlocked), £599 the standard model in the 2017 Xperia XZ1 series which we will see arrive in Mineral Black, Platinum, Blue and some sort of Pink (as you see here it’s more Orange than Pink).