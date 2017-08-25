Yotaphone 3 smartphone announced with Super AMOLED & E-ink displays

Baoli Yota, the company behind one of the most eccentric smartphones to date, YotaPhone, is back this year with its third-generation model which will retain the front coloured and back monochrome displays.

YotaPhone 3 feature a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD screen resolution at the front and an E-Ink 5.2-inch display with HD resolution at the back. The brand new model packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 CPU, it has 4GB of RAM, 64GB / 128GB built-in storage and a 3,300 mAh battery inside.

In addition, the YotaPhone 3 comes with a main 13MP camera sensor with dual-tone LED Flash and a 12MP camera sensor for selfies. The phone has USB-C port and it runs Yota OS v3.0, a custom ROM based on Google’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

YotaPhone 3 will go on sale next month in China through JD retailer for a pretty steep price at $600, considering that it packs mid-range hardware inside.

