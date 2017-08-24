Samsung announces Galaxy Note 8 with S Pen & revolutionary dual Camera

Samsung announces Galaxy Note 8, the newest model of the phablet series with an S Pen. The new Galaxy Note has more screen, less bezels and a revolutionary dual camera system at the back with optical image stabilization embedded in both camera sensors.

In a press event held in New York, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 that features a huge 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display which relays on the same Infinity Display technology we’ve seen introduced with the Galaxy S8 smartphones this last spring. Note 8’s display has Quad HD+ (1,440 x 2.960 pixels) screen resolution, meaning a pixel density of 521ppi and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. What’s more the new S Pen accessory that comes with it has improved a lot in precision.

Other specs include the Exonys 9 / Snapdragon 835 processor (according to the regions Samsung is selling the device), a 3,300 mAh battery that will probably get you through a single day tops, 6GB of RAM, 64/128/256 GB of ROM (internal storage and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

In addition, the Galaxy Note 8 made of glass and steel is 8.6mm thin, weighs in at 195 grams and comes with water-resistant coating.

The Galaxy Note 8 is already available on pre-orders around the world in Blue, Gray, Gold and Black colours, but physically on shelves starting September 15, 2017.

Samsung’s Note 8 starting price is $900 / 900 Euros, but Galaxy Note 7 former owners will receive a discount. Everyone will receive a Gear 360 camera in the form of a gift with each unit purchased.