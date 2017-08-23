Redmi Note 5A announced by Xiaomi as a very affordable phablet

Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi introduced this week a new budget friendly Android device under its Redmi Note series, namely the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, which is a phablet equipped with a large HD screen that promises a “long-lasting battery life” (12 hours of gaming / 10 hours of video playback – at least that is how the OEM advertises it), quality build and a very performing selfie camera.

That being said, Redmi Note 5A feature a 5.5-inch LCD display with 720p HD screen resolution (720 x 1,280 px), packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 CPU which is not the best low-end chip in its class but that is the sacrifice one has to make to get a smartphone at such a low price point; it comes with the Adreno 505 GPU, a 13MP camera sensor at the back, 16MP camera sensor at the front and it has a fingerprint reader, too.]

Xiaomi sells the Redmi Note 5A in 2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (internal storage) variants.

Redmi Note 5A is available for purchase as of today in Rose Gold, Champagne Gold and Platinum colours starting at only 90 Euro and goes up to 160 Euro with extra RAM and internal storage.