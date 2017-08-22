Moto X4 specifications outed by one of Lenovo’s distributors

This Thursday Lenovo is reportedly going to announce the Motorola Moto X4 smartphone in Brazil. And while Moto X4 is yet to be unveiled newly leaked images reveal key hardware specifications, as well as the design of this phone.

Moto X4 specifications outed

HomaTelecom, which is Lenovo/Motorola’s distributor in Iran has published a couple of images which portrays the Moto X4 smartphone alongside its specs sheet that confirm what it was already rumoured: a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD screen resolution and 424ppi, a 2.2GHz octa-core processor inside, 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Moto X4 is a dual SIM dual stand-by smartphone equipped with a non-removable 3.000 mAh battery, a dual camera setup at the back with 12MP + 12MP sensors, autofocus and dual LED Flash, while at the front will sit a 16MP camera sensor.

Because we expect Lenovo to make an announcement later this week in Brazil, and the fact that the unit we see leaked in above is coming from Iran, we believe that Moto X4 will be a mid-range series smartphone ment for emerging markets, which means it will be available in South America, EMEA regions (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

