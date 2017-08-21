First devices to receive Android Oreo update (Google official list)

A few hours ago Google announced the code name of its next Android iteration, which will be Oreo (in case you missed the announcement).

So, with that out of the way, today, Google has made another announcement in regards to which are first batch of devices to make the jump from Android 7.1 Nougat to Android 8.0 Oreo version.

The new firmware build that will bring the Oreo flavour to Pixel & Pixel XL phones, the Pixel C tablet and the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and the Nexus Player will soon start rolling out in phases, so be sure to check your device (if it is on this shortlist) from time to time for software updates the next couple of weeks.

