Asus announces ZenFone 4 smartphone series (includes 6 models)

Late last week in Taiwan, Asus introduced a plethora of new smartphones under the ZenFone 4 brand, which include the ZenFone 4 (obviously), ZenFone 4 Pro version, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Max Pro.

The standard model feature a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD screen resolution and it is covered and protected by a sheet of 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The ZenFone 4 packs either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 630 and it will be available in 4 or 6 GB of RAM, while the internal storage is 64GB.

ZenFone 4 packs a 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging technology, a USB-C port, fingerprint sensor, there is a dual camera setup at the back with 12MP + 8MP sensors with optical image stabilization, as well as an 8MP at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Asus will start selling soon the ZenFone 4 in Midnight Black, Moonlight White and Mint Green colours for an undisclosed price tag.

We will learn more about pricing and availability of the ZenFone 4 smartphone series once they hit Europe.