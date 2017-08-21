Android 8.0 Oreo goes official at Google headquarters (video)

We finally have a new flavour of Android, and it is Oreo. That is right!.Google decided to make the announcement during today’s Solar eclipse.

Google presents the next Android iteration as a smarter, faster and more powerful version, but at the same time much more sweeter. According to Google, Oreo’s boot up sequence takes twice as less time to get into the home screen in comparison to Nougat’s boot up time (tested by Google on its Pixel smartphone), plus it minimizes a lot the Apps activity in the background.

Another feature you will appreciate on Android 8.0 is the Autofil, which will remember all of your users and passwords for fast login on any Android app! There is also a picture-in-picture feature as well: “it’s like having super strength and laser vision” just to quote the Android Developers team at Google.

Android 8.0 Oreo brings instant Apps straight from the browser, no need to download them from Google Play store and install them on your device. A quick way to glance from the home screen what your apps is notifying the user about, just by tapping on to the icon itself.

Google Play Protect is a feature that will keep our Android devices safe from rogue apps, as Google will scan about 50 billion apps per day, even the ones we don’t even have installed on our devices yet.

Oreo promises devices with a longer lasting battery, as well as more emojis to express ourselves online.

source