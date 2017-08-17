HMD Global announces Nokia 8 flagship smartphone with Dual-Sight & S835 CPU

HMD Global announces Nokia 8 flagship smartphone, the first true power house from Nokia with Android!

In a press event broadcasted live over the internet from London by HMD Global, the company introduced the first ever flagship Nokia smartphone running Android, namely Nokia 8.

Built out of one piece of refined, polished and well cut metal, Nokia 8 is a power house of a phone at 7.9mm in thickness and featuring a 5.3-inch IPS display with Quad HD screen resolution (1,440 x 2,560 pixels) and protected by a 2.5D sheet of Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone itself is powered up by a 3,090 mAh battery and it comes with Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset available today, the Snapdragon 835, it has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage (HMD Global says that only the birght blue model will be available in 128GB variant).

HMD Global will deliver Nokia 8 with stock clean Android 7.1 Nougat, but it will be upgradable to Android O build in the future.

In addition, Nokia 8 packs some very cool technology, like, Dual-Sight, which has the capability to shoot and stream live at the same time videos through all its cameras via Facebook Live and YouTube Live, something that no other device can do right now. Nokia is equipeed with a dual camera (13MP RGB + 13MP monochrome sensors) at the back with Leica technoloy and Carl Zeiss lenses. On top of that it can shoot videos using OZO spatial 360° audio and in 4K format.

Nokia 8 will be available in Europe as of next month (September) in Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Steel, Polished Copper colours starting at 600 Euros.