Huawei Mate 10 launch event schedule for October 16, in Munich

Huawei Mate 10 launch event schedule for October 2017, in Germany.

Huawei is finally ready to make the necessary steps toward an almost bezel-less smartphone and join the current trend that Samsung Electronics leads for a couple of years now.

The first smartphone to feature such a display is apparently Mate 9’s sequel, the Huawei Mate 10, a phablet Huawei will be announcing in about 60 days time according to Techprolonged blog which published what it looks to be an official press invite to a Munich event (in Germany) set for October 16.

The teaser invite states the following: “Meet the device worth waiting for” while its background is black and has a huge number 10 written on it.

Regarding Huawei Mate 10’s specifications, so far, we know that it will feature a 6-inch EntireView display with near bezel-less edges and 2,160 x 1,080 screen resolution. The handset will be equipped with Huawei’s latest Kirin 970 chipset built on 10nm process which delivers an octa-core processor wih 4 x Cortex-A53 + 4 x Cortex-A73, Mali G71MP12 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the back it will pack a dual camera setup with LEICA technology and 3D sensing technology and facial recognition.

Huawei Mate 10 will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box with the latest Emotion UI on top of it, as for its price tag expect a cost of around 750 – 800 Euro.

