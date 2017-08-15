LG V30 and V30 Plus with Snapdragon 835 to launch at IFA

In a press event which will be taking place on August 31 at IFA 2017 expo show in Berlin, LG Electronics will be unveiling the LG V30, but also the V30 Plus.

According to Korean publication ETNews, LG has plans to release this year in Germany not one V30 phone as we’ve heard from previous rumours, but two flagship smartphones. Both which will feature a 6-inch FullVision P-OLED display, are equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset, has 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of ROM (internal storage), a 3,200 mAh battery inside and a dual camera setup at the back (13MP + 13MP); 16MP camera at the front. Both phones will feature IP68 certification (water and dust resistance), Google’s AI assistant and LG Pay.

The differences between the two LG V30 smartphones is the memory inside, the audio technology used and the wireless charging technology present in the V30 Plus.

LG V30 and V30 Plus pricing is rumoured to start at $700, with the plus model reaching an up to $875 price tag, according to the ETNews.