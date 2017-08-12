Android O update for OnePlus 3 & 3T smartphones will be the last major one

When it comes to software updates we all know how frustrating it is to buy the latest available smartphone only to find out later that the phone was left behind by the manufacturers because their focus moved on to the next smartphone release. A lot of OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X customers felt it when Oneplus decided not to support the phones further.

With the release of OnePlus 5 this June, a lot of Oneplus 3 owners from last year, as well as Oneplus 3T customers who purchased a unit this year have been asking around whether their phones will receive an upgrade to Google’s next Android build, which is Android O.

Android O update for OnePlus 3 & 3T smartphones will be the last major upgrade

To clear the air, Oneplus invited Oliver Z who is the Head of Product within he chinese company to answer some questions on their official forum, but to one question in particular:

“David: How long will the OP3/3T continue to receive software support?” Oliver: Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates. After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we’ll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5.

So, there you have it folks! Android O update for OnePlus 3 & 3T smartphones will be the last major software update that these flagship killers will get. Please note that they will continue to receive security patches in the months after receiving Android O build.

If you want to find out more about Oneplus plans regarding future firmware updates for its phones, please check Oneplus forums here.