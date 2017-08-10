Google Pixel 2 smartphone prototype gets caught on camera

It wont be long now until Google makes the big announcement of 2017, the launch of the first running Android 8.0 (build O) smartphone dubbed Google Pixel 2.

The Pixel 2 will be available as last year in a standard edition and a larger variant, namely Pixel 2 XL rumoured to be in the works at LG Electronics.

With that said, let’s take a look at the pictures GSMArena received from a tipster claiming it is a Google Pixel 2 smartphone prototype.

As you can see the key elements match with previous leaks, like, there are two front-facing stereo speakers, the glass at the back is now half the size as it was on the original Pixel, but it still is a glass panel susceptible to scratches or even worse, to cracks. Another tid bit comes from the main camera at back of this phone seen here, which it looks like it has a dual tone LED Flash, but no dual sensors this time around.

The source claim that the overall feel in the hand is better when compared to Google’s 2016 Pixel smartphone, which we are glad to hear.

Google Pixel 2 will likely feature an IPS LCD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32 and up to 128 GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera sensor at the back with an 8MP camera at the front and it will run as expected the newest Android O build.

What do you think of this looks?