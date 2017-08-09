SHARP announces Aquos S2, with almost bezel-less screen

SHARP is at it for a few years now trying to build that Aquos smartphone with impossibly thin bezels, and they might have done it already.

In a press event held last night in Beijing, SHARP introduced Aquos S2 smartphone with a really weird screen that’s almost bezel-less. Aquos S2 also has the worlds thinnest fingerprint sensor at only 3.6mm. The smartphone itself is available in two variants, it is 7.9mm thin and weighs in at 140g.

The standard edition pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset with an octa-core processor (4 x ARM Cortex-A53 2.2GHz + 4 x Cortex-A57 1.9GHz) and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (internal storage). The more powerful Aquos S2 edition pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with an octa-core (Kyro 2.2GHz + 1.9GHz) and 6GB of RAM + 128GB ROM (built-in memory).

The display is the main feature of this smartphone which at its 5.5-inch in diagonal sports a TFT LCD panel with 1,080 x 2,040 pixels screen resolution.

SHARP’s Aquos S2 comes with a dual camera setup at the back with 12MP + 8MP (depth of filed sensor) and 1.4um large pixel, f/1.75 apertur. At the front here is an 8MP selfie snapper with 1.4um large pixel and f/2.0 aperture. It also has NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac connectivity, GPS and GLONASS. Aquos S2 runs Android 7.1.1, Nougat and packs a 3,020mAh battery inside.

As for pricing and availability, one can purchase an Aquos S2 right now in one of the four colours available only in Asia (China) for CNY2,499 (about 320 Euro) or CNY3,499 (about 445 Euro). Global roll out will start on August 14, when it will probably hit key markets in Europe, including the UK.