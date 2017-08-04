LG V30 probable design gets shown off in a couple of renders

LG V30 probable design outed in a fan made renders?

The other day LG Electronics sent us a kind of cryptic press release accompanied by a partial press render of its next-generation V series flagship smartphone although it didn’t mention anything about LG V30 or that it will be V series handset.

However, the only flagship device coming from LG this autumn (August 31) is the LG V30, and IFA 2017 (the annual international mobile trade show in Berlin) is less than 30 days away. Plus, the press document focus was on LG’s new Plastic OLED panel with FullVision technology which will be integrated in the next flagship phone.

Based on the official image that shows the bottom front of the LG V30, a fan made a couple of render images which reveal a probable beautiful design of the V30, but also a comparison with the G6 and slightly larger S8 Plus.

The LG V30 will feature a 6″ Quad HD+ display, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, dual camera setup at the back (2 x 12MP camera sensors) and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

source