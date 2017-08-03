POLED FullVision display on LG V30. Launch set for August 31, at IFA Berlin

It’s been awhile since we’ve last seen LG Electronics launching a smartphone with Plastic OLED display (G Flex 2 in 2015), but it wont be long until a new one will be unveiled. In fact, LG has plans for IFA 2017 (1 – 6 September). The South Korean OEM will be announcing the LG V30 with a 6″ POLED display in a press event which will be taking place on August 3, in Berlin.

POLED FullVision display on LG V30

In anticipation of IFA 2017 international mobile expo LG Electronics has sent out a press release in which it teases LG V30’s FullVision display based on Plastic OLED technology that not only will allow its next smartphone to have thinner bezels all around, but also a much tougher to break display with rounded edges and corners. LG V30’s display will feature Quad HD+ screen resolution (1,440 x 2,880 pixels) and 18:5:9 aspect ratio just like the G6.

Other specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset with an octa-core CPU, the Adreno 540 GPU and a 1Gbps modem, 4GB of RAM and a dual camera setup at the back that is rumoured to feature f/1.6 aperture (the widest on a smartphone yet).

