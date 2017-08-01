Nokia 8 Gold prototype on sale in China (real images & new specs info)

A Nokia 8 Gold prototype has been listed for sale on Taobao, in China (eBay-like auctions website), but was taken down immediately after by the user who listed it in the first place. As you can see from the pictures uploaded on Taobo, Nokia 8 will feature a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the back.

According to GFX Bench website Nokia 8 will feature a 5.3″ display with Quad HD (2K) screen resolution, sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, but also expect 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

As we said earlier Nokia 8’s main camera will include 2 x 12MP sensors with Carl Zeiss lens technology and will run Google’s Android mobile operating system.

The handset might be announced by HMD Global before or during IFA 2017 in Berlin at the end of the month.

How do you find the upcoming flagship Nokia is about to unleash on to the market after more than 10 years?

