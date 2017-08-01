Best look at the Galaxy Note 8 so far? Launch set for August 23

After Samsung Electronics’ fire hazard fiasco and one of the biggest recalls in the modern history of mobile devices, the company is is currently selling a refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition (the OEM says it’s a brand new device) with a brand new and safe battery inside. While this is a limited edition that is currently selling only in South Korea, Galaxy Note series fans dont need to worry about availability, as Samsung will unleash later this month the Galaxy Note 8, and you’d probably get a better deal buying a brand new phablet device.

Samsung will take the wraps off of its Galaxy Note 8 with S Pen on August 23 in New York. Note 8 is said to feature a 6.4-inch Infinity Display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8 series, it will either pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or Samsung’s own Exynos 9 (Exynos 8895) chipset, at least 4GB of RAM and a similar form factor to S8 with IP68 certification (water resistance).

But until that day comes Evan Blass also known as @evleaks on Twitter gave us this week the best look at what will be the Note 8 in 2017. Blass says that what we see in the above render images is the Midnight Black and Gold variants which will probably cost around 1.000 Euro.

