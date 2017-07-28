Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones camera has a bulge & no 3.5mm headphone jack

Concept designed based on current leaks by ConcepCreator

Like every previous year, Google will unleash its new smartphones between August – October and, as the Summer is getting closer to end, means that Google is closer to making an announcement about the utmost expected next-generation stock Android phones — Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

While we are yet to see the original new smartphone design from Google, Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OneLeaks on Twitter has shared some rendered images of what he claims is the 99.99% accurate design of the upcoming Pixels.And, if so, then there are two pieces of bad news for Nexus / Pixel smartphone lovers.

Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones camera has a bulge

The first one is that Google and HTC have allegedly decided to drop the 3.5mm headphone jack, which will leave us with only a USB-C port to which you can’t connect most of the headphones you own or are available on shelves right now. Forcing the customer to either find and purchase an adapter or go for a wireless pair of headphones.

The second bad news is the bulge of the main camera at the back on both Pixel 2 smartphones, which will expose it to (maybe) dents and scratches, but also will probably make the phone wobble (at least a little) on flat surfaces. This apparently is due to the integration of Optical Image Stabilization a feature that previous Pixel generation didnt had, instead Google went for electronic image stabilization which led to a not so great video shooting experience in the dark (concerts, clubs, etc).

Let’s hope that @OnLeak is wrong when it comes to these two bad news, or, hopefully, Google will address both of alleged problems.

How do you like the design of the Pixel 2 depicted in these renders?

