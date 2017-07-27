Meizu debuts Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus smartphones with 2″ screens at the back

On a market where mobile makers havent innovated much the last few years, Chinese company Meizu Technology has just introduced a couple of new Android smartphones that offer new ways of experiencing selfies taking and how we interact with the notifications we receive on our devices.

Apart from the usual features that a smartphone has, Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus (we know, poorly inspired names) feature a secondary touch enabled 2″ AMOLED display at the back, which allows one to take selfies using the main camera, control the music player or browse through the notifications stream.

Have a look at the red Meizu PRO 7. pic.twitter.com/rxdJwB8ce0 — Ard Boudeling (@ArdCB) July 26, 2017

Both phones pack front and back AMOLED displays. The Pro 7 feature a 5.2-inch display with Full HD screen resolution, while the Pro 7 Plus packs a slightly larger one at 5.7-inch with Quad HD screen resolution. The batteries inside these two new phones have 3,500 mAh capacity in the Plus model with mCharge 4.0 fast charging technology (up to 67% recharge in 30 minutes), only 3,000 mAh with mCharge 3.0 technology the standard model.

Meizu’s Pro 7 comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio X25 chipset, it has 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (internal storage), while the Pro 7 Plus has the newest Helio X30 chipset (built on 10nm) and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

The rest of the specs are identical on both devices. At the back there is a dual camera setup with 12MP RGB sensor + 12MP Black & White sensor (f/2.0 aperture), 16MP camera at the front for selfies, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack (take that Apple!). Both phones run Meizu’s custom ROM Flyme OS based on Android Nougat.

Meizu will start selling the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus on August 5 in Asia for $430, $530 respectively.