Xiaomi Mi 5X goes official with 5.5″ FHD display, 4GB RAM & Snapdragon 625

Xiaomi has finally took the wraps off of its newest mid-level smartphone dubbed Mi 5X, which looks a lot like an iPhone 7 Plus with its rounded corners and horizontally aligned dual camera setup at the back (like we’ve seen on the Mi 6).

Xiaomi Mi 5X goes official

Xiaomi’s Mi 5X feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display, pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 chipset with a 64-bit octa-core CPU (14nm FinFET), it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Apart from that, there is a 3,080 mAh non-removable battery embedded in its gorgeous metal housing, housing that comes with an anti-fingerprint coating and it runs MIUI 9 ROM based on Android Nougat, meaning it will offer an A.I. smart assistant.

The newest smartphone comes with 12MP Wide Angle + OV 12MP telephoto sensors at the back, which provides a DSLR-style background blur at the back.

Mi 5X weighs in at 165 grams and measures only 7.3 mm in thickness, making it a very slim and sleek Android powered smartphone.

Xiaomi will start selling the Mi 5X in Gold, Black and Rose Gold colours for about 200 Euros. For not it is only available in China (Asia), but it will probably be available in other part of the world as well.

