LG Q8 smartphone with Snapdragon 820 and QHD display goes on sale in Europe

LG Electronics introduces its second smartphone in the Q series, LG Q8, and according to the company press release Europeans are the first to receive it followed later by Asians.

“The LG Q8 is a welcome member to our newest Q line of smartphones that addresses the needs of customers who want the best content creation device without paying for extra features they don’t want or need. The Q8 gets much of its DNA from past V devices but is designed for one-handed use and ease of portability,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

Unlike the LG Q6 that features a FullVision display, the LG Q8 smartphone feature a dual display: a 5.2-inch IPS Quantum Display with Quad HD (2560 x 1440, 570ppi) and a secondary IPS Quantum Display (160 x 1040 / 570ppi).

In addition, the LG Q8 smartphone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820, it has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage which is expandable for up to 2TB via a microSD card. The new phone in the Q series comes packing a 5MP camera at the front with wide f/1.9 aperture, and a dual camera at the back with 8MP sensor with wide f/2.4 aperture + 16MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Weighing in at 146 grams and measuring 7.9mm in thickness, the LG Q8 smartphone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery embedded, Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it has LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, UBS-C and runs Android Nougat.

The Q8 is available in Europe as of this week in Urban Titan colour and it comes with water-resistant coating (IP67). LG Electronics hasn’t mentioned the recommended price tag for retail shops in the press release, but we will update this article as soon as we have that information from them.