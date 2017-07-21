Asus teases Zenfone 4 smartphone series

We’ve been expecting the new ZenFone 4 smartphone series for a few months now (first at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona this March, then at Computex 2017 in Taipei this June), but somehow in both occasions Asus managed to delay the official introduction of the new phones. The only device in the series that it is now somewhat official is the ZenFone 4 Max, which was presented recently in Russia.

Asus’ Taiwan official Facebook page published the other day four pictures that mention the “Zenfone 4” name and along with several hints at a dual camera lens setup at the back and the following tag lines: “Time for more than one”; “Time to be Clearer” or “Time to see more”.

Asus will line-up at least five ZenFone 4 handsets this year, some of the are expected to launch in August and show up at the annual IFA Berlin expo this September, , in Germany.

No information whatsoever about the hardware inside these devices all we know so far are the name of a few of them: Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Max and Zenfone 4V.

