Nokia 8 landing page sighted for a brief moment. July 20 announcement?

HMD Global’s Nokia8 flagship smartphone is not a secret anymore, and it might launch today according to a landing page that was sighted for a brief moment at Nokia.com which soon after was taken offline.

Nokia 8 might be announced later today, as the render image of the device seen in the landing page screen capture could potentially hint at July 20, which is today!

The flagship smartphone is rumoured to feature a 5.3″ Quad HD display with 2.5D curved glass on the sides, run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and it will come equipped with Qualcomm’s best in class chipset right now, the Snapdragon 835.

Other rumoured specs include 4 or 6 GB of RAM, a 3.000 mAh battery, a dual camera setup at the back with Carl Zeiss technology and 4G LTE connectivity.

If the render has the date right, we might hear from HMD Global later in the day.

source