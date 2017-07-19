Honor 9 Premium, the European 6GB RAM variant of the Honor 9

Huawei’s Honor smartphone series renowned for its premium design and decent hardware sold at a more affordable price tag has a new top dog which will go on sale as of August 2017.

Over a month ago Huawei announced the Honor 9 in a press event held in Beijing, China, and the word is that the smartphone will be arriving on the shores of Europe soon.

Furthermore, a Swiss online retailer lists the 6GB RAM variant of the Honor 9 in Sapphire Blue and Glacier Grey as Honor 9 Premium, which might be the marketing name under which Huawei will sell the brand new Honor series smartphone inside European Union.

Packing Huawei’s own Kirin 960 chipset inside and featuring a 5.2″ Full HD display, the Honor 9 Premium the first batches will start arriving as of August 28, according to Digitec Swiss retailer who lists the handset as available on pre-order for 499 CHF, about 450 Euro. But, we might see it land sooner in some key markets in Europe.

