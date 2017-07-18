Images portraying the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone leak out

I am pretty sure that all of you have heard by now about Nokia’s return to the smartphone segment (happened at the beginning of this year). Half way in into 2017, we are still waiting for that dreamy Nokia branded flagship smartphone that runs Android. Actually the entire world is waiting ever since the Android mobile operating system became globally popular, mainly because before the smartphone era came upon us, Nokia was the mobile maker to beat in terms of hardware design, all it lacked was a good mobile operating system (Windows Mobile and Symbian failed miserably).

Well, it wont be long before the world will receive this long-awaited smartphone powered by Android 7.1.1 from Nokia brand.

According to Evan Blass a.k.a @evleaks on Twitter, Nokia 8 will arrive in the last day of this month (July 31), and it will pack some “muscle” underneath its gorgeous design you see in the render image above.

Nokia 8 will probably feature a 5.3″ display with Quad HD (1,440 x 2,560 px), pack Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, a dual camera setup at the back comprised of two 13MP camera sensors vertically aligned with Carl Zeiss technology. The smartphone will run Nougat indeed but with the promise of being able to upgrade it to Android O in the future.

As for the price tag of the Nokia 8, HMD Global is rumoured to sell it for about 600 Euro in Blue, Steel, Gold with Blue accents, Gold with Copper accents.

