Xperia G8441 smartphone with Snapdragon 835 to launch at IFA2017

This year’s anual trade show — IFA 2017, will be happening in Berlin from September 1 to September 6, and like all previous years, all smartphone makers will be present in Germany this fall to showcase their latest achievements in mobile technology, including Sony Mobile.

In fact, Sony is rumoured to launch at least 2-3 smartphones one day ahead of opening day at IFA according to IFA’s official website, website which confirms Sony’s August 31 press conference date.

At the event, in Berlin, Sony is expected to announce the Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and the Xperia X1, with the latter making already a presumable appereance on Sony Mobile’s website in a User Agent Profile, which more or less confuses us rather than shedding light in the mysterious case of Xperia G8441 smartphone. And that is because AnTuTu listed the same model with a 720p HD display, while UAProf page hints at a Full HD device (probably Sony has been testing various displays on this model)..

Xperia G8441 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM (internal storage), maybe a dual camera setup at the back (8MP+8MP; unless it refers to front/back camera sensors) and Android 8.0 mobile operating system. This looks more like a prototype that Sony is currently heavily testing before the big annoucement happens on August 31.

What say you? Is this Xperia G8441 the Xperia XZ1, the X1 or something else?