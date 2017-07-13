Samsung to announce the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23?

A report coming from South Korea hints at August 23 as a potential date for Samsung to unleash its next generation phablet equipped with an S Pen accessory.

Although, Samsung Electronics hasnt confirmed the date yet, South Korean publication — TheInvestor, claims that an executive from the company confirmed to them that the release will indeed happen this August in a press event which will take place in New York, but declined to make any statements regarding August 23 date.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, a dual camera setup at the back which will be a premiere for Samsung, as well as a fully functional Bixby assistant with English language supported. Galaxy S8 owners might receive the feature as well in the form of a software update next month.

A source close to Samsung claim that the company rushes to out the Note 8 phablet in its attempt to start the global sales before Apple introduces its new iPhones this September.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s 2017 flagship smartphone sales aren’t going that well according to analysts. It may be the reason why we havent heard Samsung brag about reaching the 10 million units milestone yet, the same analysts conclude in a report posted this week in TheInvestor publication.