LG Electronics announces Q6 smartphone series

In a press release sent earlier this morning by LG Electronics to our editorial inbox, the company announces that it is releasing a brand new mid-range smartphone series dubbed LG Q6 with premium design and flagship features borrowed from the G6, which includes three smartphone models, namely the LG Q6+, Q6 and the Q6α (which is the most affordable one and the lesser performant of the bunch, too).

“The LG Q6 is a blend of premium features, great performance and attractive pricing, a combination that is extremely important to us as we look at the way consumers are using smartphones around the world. The Q series is our way of getting the superb experiences with the essence of the LG’s premium line-ups to more consumers’ hands and pockets,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

All three Q6 smartphones pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor, feature a 5.5-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ screen resolution (2,160 x 1.080 px) at 442 ppi. All three devices are 4G LTE enabled and measure 8.1mm in thickness, weighing in at 150 grams, come packing a 3,000 mAh battery and 5MP selfie camera at the front, 13MP Camera sensor at the back.

The difference between the three models however is in the memory: the Q6+ will be available with 4GB of RAM + 64GB of ROM (internal storage), the standard model LG Q6 will sport 3GB of RAM + 32GB of ROM, while the Q6α will only come in 2GB RAM + 16GB of ROM.

All LG’s Q6 smartphones run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and have Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB Type-B 2.0 connectivity, radio FM, Face Recognition technology and Google Assistant.

LG hasn’t mentioned pricing or availability on any handsets, but we know that they will arrive in Astro Black, Ice Platinum colours. The Q6+ will also come in Marine Blue, the standard Q6 in Mystic White and Terra Gold, and the Q6α in extra Terra Gold colour.