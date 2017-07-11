Galaxy Note 8 third-party case leaked pics show its design, buttons & ports position

Confirmed by Samsung’s chief of Mobile Division at the beginning of the year, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to make a market entrance in late Q3 of 2017 with the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 835 like the Galaxy S8 smartphone series.

Galaxy Note 8 third-party case

We’ve already seen the S Pen accessorized phablet in third-party retail case images which confirmed the dedicated physical Bixby button and the finger print sensor position, as well as the horizontal alignment of its dual Camera setup.

But the newly leaked images also show something we havent seen in previous renders and that is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom of the phablet alongside a USB-C port, the speaker grill and S Pen slot. At the top it seems that the Note 8 will feature an infra red port, unless it is something else. On the sides there is the Power button (right hand side) and the split volume rocker with the virtual assistant button right under it at the left hand side.

In terms of specifications. the Galaxy Note 8 will probably measure 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, feature a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with Quad HD+ screen resolution (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) and arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 9 processor according to specific regions.

The rumour has it that Samsung will unveil the Note 8 around IFA Berlin 2017, but we will have to wait for this tid bit of information to become official.

