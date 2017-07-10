Galaxy S8 mini rumoured to join the S8 line-up soon!?

Back in March, Samsung Electronics introduced its Infinity Display powered Galaxy S8 smartphone duo, namely the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Both models form factor is quite longish and found uncomfortable to use with one hand by many users, which is why Samsung might consider the option of releasing a third variant — Galaxy S8 mini.

Although, in the last couple of years there were rumours about Samsung releasing an S6 mini or an S7 mini, those never saw the light of day. The S8 mini might not see it either, however, this time around it makes some sense due to the form factor issue some customers have with the currently available S8 phones.

Chinese ITHome publication published a render image of what could be the third variant in the 2017 Galaxy S8 series, including information about the specs of the said handset.

According to them, the Galaxy S8 mini will feature a 5.3″ display in a much smaller form factor, meaning the S8 mini will look like a 4.7″ smartphone, which would be able to take on with the likes of the standard iPhone.

The Galaxy S8 mini is suposed to arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the camera at the back remains the same as on the standard Galaxy S8, a 12MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture. The S8 TouchWiz UI will also be retained by he new device.

Does it make sense for Samsung to launch a mini variant of the S8?