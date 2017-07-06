Bixby remains mute until Samsung figures out how to collect data

Back in March, when Samsung Electronics unleashed its two 2017 flagship smartphones, the company had its main marketing focus on a feature called Bixby (virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence). The South Korean giant even added a dedicated physical button to both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones just so that the owners can activate it with a simple press.

This virtual assistant called Bixby is comprised of 4 categories: Home, Vision, Remind and Voice, however, the latter is yet to be activated by Samsung, as the voice command feature doesnt work. Three months have already passed and the Voice feature is still dormant so to speak on the S8 series smartphones mainly due to Samsung’s ability to collect big data required by the Bixby assistant in order to function properly and understand languages such as English.

Bixby remains mute until Samsung figures out

Right now, Bixby is only active in South Korea and it their tongue only, the next two languages that Samsung promises to deliver through a software update are English and Chinese. Samsung’s Mobile Division chief, Koh-Dong-Jin made a promise back in April, that the English and Chinese Voice feature will be active between May and June.

“Developing Bixby in other languages is taking more time than we expected mainly because of the lack of the accumulation of big data,” a Samsung spokesperson told The Korea Herald.

For now, Bixby is nothing more than a mute, while the physical button is rendered useless leaving some Galaxy S8 owners with the option to switch to Google’s Assistant until Samsung figures out how to solve the problem.

