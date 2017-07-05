HTC to launch Ocean Life smartphone with Edge Sense technology

HTC U11 is not the only smartphone with pressure sensitive edges the Taiwanese company is set to releases in 2017. We just got word that a second handset with Edge Sense technology (based on squeez, tap or scroll hand gestures) is on its way (probably in time for IFA 2017 Berlin).

Unlike HTC U11, the new smartphone dubbed Ocean Life is a mid-range device which will feature a 5.2-inch display with 1080p screen resolution. Ocean Life smartphone will pack Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chipset the Snapdragon 660 (with embedded Spectra ISP, Qualcomm’s Kryo CPU and Hexagon DSP technology), Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a 2,600 mAh battery, 16MP camera sensor at the back and at the front and it will run on Google’s Android 7.1.1 (Nougat flavour).

In addition, the Ocean Life smartphone will feature HTC USonic (audio technology) and HTC Sense v9.0 UI on top of the mobile operating system.

That is all we know about this upcoming Edge Sense tech equipped HTC smartphone, but we are pretty sure that we will hear soon from HTC itself on this regard.

