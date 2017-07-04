Asus announces ZenFone 4 Max with 5.000 mAh battery & iPhone-ish design

Asus has finally took the wraps off of its 2017 Zenfone 4 smartphone series with the introduction of the brand new ZenFone 4 Max in Russia, a device packing a whopping 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery underneath an iPhone-ish metal design that measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 181 grams.

The ZenFone 4 Max feature a 5-inch IPS display with Full HD screen resolution that will offer up to 22 hours of video watch time thanks to its large battery capacity. The smartphone also comes with a dual camera setup (13 mega pixels) at the back with autofocus, f/2.0 wide aperture and 120° field view. At the front there is an 8MP snapper for selfies with f/2.2 aperture capable of 140° panorama pictures.

Other specs include an octa-core or quad-core Snapdragon CPU (Snapdragon 430 or the S425), comes with 2 or 4GB RAM and in 16/32/64 GB internal storage options plus a micro SD card slot. The smartphone is a dual SIM device that runs Android Nougat with ZenUI on top of it.

ZenFone 4 Max’s price starts at 205 Euro in the 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM version, and it goes up according to its optional features chosen by the customer. No word on other markets availability, nor dates of release. All we know at this point is that Asus will launch at least five more ZenFone 4 smartphones this year.

