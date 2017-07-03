Galaxy Note Fan Edition goes on sale (the renovated exploding Note 7)

After months of rumours and with the Galaxy Note 8 getting closer to launch, as of this week Samsung Electronics declares open the sale of the Galaxy Note Fan Edition in South Korea.

Galaxy Note Fan Edition is non other than the infamous Galaxy Note 7 with a newly added 3,200 mAh battery (a refurbished model) and the Galaxy S8 software preinstalled (including Bixby A.I. based assistant) put through Samsung’s 8 levels of battery stress tests before getting it onto the market.

For now, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition is only available in Samsung’s home country, where the company hopes to sell at least 400,000 units (from what the company could salvage from all those world-wide returns), and if all goes well for the Asian OEM, we might see it land on some other key markets (Europe, North America maybe) where Samsung Galaxy Note series fans are still looking to buy one, if the price is convenient. After all, the Note 7 still has flagship specs and a premium build quality.

Speaking of pricing, the Galaxy Note Fan Edition will be available as of July 7 in South Korea in Gold Platinum, Black Onyx, Titanium Silver and Blue Coral for about $610. The buyer will also receive for free a protective Samsung Clear View Cover with the device.

