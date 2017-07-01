MobileFun reveals Galaxy Note 8 design in retail images

If Samsung Electronics doesnt deviate from its phablet launch schedule, we should be seeing the Galaxy Note 8 launch in less than a couple of months. But until the Galaxy Note 8 gets announced we get to take a clear look at the upcoming phablet in several retail images and a video rendering of its design made in CAD.

First thing first! MobileFun reveals Galaxy Note 8 design in a plethora of Olixar transparent gel case images, which shows the dual camera setup at the back, as well as the placement of the fingerprint sensor just like the S8 series launched earlier this year. Furthermore, the Note 8 phablet will retain a lot of the key design and specifications of the S8 series, including the CPU, the Infinity Display and the housing materials.

The Galaxy Note 8 will feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display in 18:5:9 format, it will be equipped with either the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 9 chipset (it depends on the region), 6GB of RAM, 12MP dual camera setup at the back and a safe 3,300 mAh non-removable battery (No, it wont explode this time).

Samsung Electronics might announce the Note 8 by mid-August, unless the rumour of an October 2017 release has some truth in it.

source