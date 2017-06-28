Google Pixel 2 build by HTC, Pixel 2 XL by LG, and we have their key specs!

Google Pixel 2 build design by HTC, Pixel 2 XL built by LG Electronics according to a source who had one of the two new phones in hand.

If last year the two Pixel phones were merely two introductory smartphones to Google’s new series which replaces the Nexus range (sad face – feeling nostalgic), this year the Pixel’s are expected to offer more punch when it comes to hardware performance.

Folk at xDA- Developer Forums received a tip about the features and design queues of the two up and coming Google phones, namely Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The Pixel 2 XL is apparently an LG device at core equipped with an 5.99″ LG OLED panel and 1,440p screen resolution. Dont get frightened by the super-large screen as it will be embedded in a very compact metal-glass housing with super thin bezels. As for the hardware, Pixel 2 XL is unffocially confirmed to sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU clocked at 2.45GHz, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera at the back with just one camera sensor with dual tone LED Flash and a finger print sensor.

The Pixel 2 on the other hand is a lot smaller packing a 4.99″ Full HD display, but will retain the S835 processor, the RAM and the ROM. This variant has no thin bezels because of the embed of the two stereo speakers, and it will also lose the 3.5mm headphone jack because of the said speakers.

source