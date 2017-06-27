OnePlus 3 and 3T to receive Android O software update by year end!

About a week ago Oneplus launched the OnePlus 5 flagship killer, and now we are receiving word from the Chinese OEM itself about previous models being schedule for upgrad in the future to Android O firmware.

In an ‘Ask me anything’ (AMA) session yesterday on Reddit, OnePlus was live to answer fans questions.

Among these questions was one in particular that concerns OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners. When will these phones receive a software update to Android O build. OnePlus replied saying that the new build will be made available to both 3 and 3T devices by the end of 2017.

As you all know, Google announced Android O build during Google I/O 2017 as a beta preview for developers, with the final version release schedule for October – November, when the second generation Google Pixel smartphone will launch with this build pre-installed.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 xL will be the first smartphones to run Android O (probably code named Oreo).