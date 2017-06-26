LG V30 to launch at IFA 2017 Berlin with Snapdragon 835, dual camera & wireless charging

LG Electronics hasn’t had the perfect start in 2017 when it comes to flagship devices, mainly because Samsung had exclusive rights on Qualcomm’s chipset in the frist 30 days, giving that it is built inside Samsung Electronics’ plants (assembly lines). It is the reason why LG had to launch its G6 flagship smartphone without the latest Snapdragon 835 CPU, but rather embed the Snapdragon 821 from the second half of last year (2016).

It is also the reason why we are expecting LG’s V30 to arrive equipped with the Snapdragon 835, since LG V series is a top-notch line of phones and the latest variants of the G6 will apparently not receive the SoC.

So, the LG V30 is rumoured to embed the dual camera setup found at the back of the G6 as well, but also receive wireless charging capability and a probable glass back to make this possible.

The 3rd generation in the LG V smartphone series will also inherit the FullVision display from G6, but it expect it to be larger at 6.2″ with Quad HD+ screen resolution, and it might include 6GB of RAM among other specifications.

LG Electronics will unveil the LG V30 around the annual IFA 2017 international trade show which will be taking place like every year in Berlin, Germany.