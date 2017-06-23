Sega Forever brings Classic Games collection to Android devices for free

SEGA has just made an official announcement about SEGA Forever, which will bring the entire classic console games collection to Google’s Play store, but more importantly to compatible Android devices, and the access to download, install and play is free of charge. Sure, there is a small catch,it will serve ads here and there, but hopefully SEGA will allow users to pay for no-ads.

So,whether those classic games were available on Master System, Genesis/Mega Drive or Dreamcast, you’ll have it all on Android and iOS mobile devices.

Among the features of the SEGA Forever collection library are the Leaderboards (you will be able to compete for high-score with users all over the world), you’ll be able to Save your game progress, there is also support for Bluetooth wireless controller, Offline Play.

For now, there are only 5 titles available, but SEGA promises weekly additions.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Phantasy Star II

Altered Beast

Comix Zon

Kid Chameleon

To find any of these titles on the Google Play store just do a search on SEGA Forever and you’ll be able to install them on your Android devices.

