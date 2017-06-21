Oneplus 5 announced with 8GB RAM & Snapdragon 835 CPU

After months of waiting to see the next iteration of the flagship killer go official the Chinese brand has finally took the wraps off of it, unveiling an extremely powerful OnePlus 5 smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s newest chipset – Snapdragon 835, which is backed up by 8GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB internal storage.

During yesterday press event, Carl Pei (OnePlus Founder) said that they had 4-5 main categories in mind while building the OnePlus 5: design, camera, user experience, performance and fast charging.

OnePlus 5 feature a 5.5″ AMOLED Full HD display juiced up by a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery with Dash Charge technology for fast charging, it has Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB-C connectivity and a fingerprint sensor at the front. The newest flagship killer also feature a dedicated physical button to control its notifications which is positioned on the left-hand side of the smartphone.

Camera-wise OnePlus 5 has a dual camera setup at the back comprised of 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 20MP (f/2.6 aperture) camera sensors with EIS (electronic image stabilization) that works best while recording 1080p videos, although the camera can record videos in 4K format as well. At the front there is a 16MP camera (f/2.0 aperture).

OnePlus 5 is now available on pre-order starting at 500 Euro in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colours.

