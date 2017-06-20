LG announces G6 Plus with 128GB storage, premium Bang&Olufsen earphones

At the beginning of the month we received word about LG Electronics wanting to launch a couple of variations of the G6 smartphone, namely LG G6 Plus and G6 Pro.

LG announces G6 Plus

Now fast forward to today, LG is making the G6+ (plus) official bringing with it more colour options for G6 fans, more internal storage, Qi wireless charging and a pair of premium Bang & Olufsen Play earphones, which are included in the box with the brand new phone model.

“LG’s G series has always been about offering innovation and technology that we believe will appeal to as many customers as possible. By expanding the G6 lineup with differentiating features and colors, consumers will have even more options to consider when shopping for a new smartphone,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

The LG G6+ comes packing 128 GB internal storage (G6 only 64GB), but it retains the 5.7″ Full Vision display, the 4GB of RAM, the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Hi-Res audio), Turbo Charge technology for fast battery charging and the Snapdragon processor.

LG Electronics will start selling the G6+ in South Korea in new colours available: Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue and Optical Terra Gold.

LG also announced a 32GB model of the standard G6 with wireless charging, but this last feature will be only available in key markets that LG hasn’t revealed yet.