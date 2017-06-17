OnePlus 5 sells like hot cakes in China. Over 400k preorders in 3 days!

OnePlus hasn’t even revealed yet the OnePlus 5 flagship killer, and while most of its hardware internals are only a rumour at this point the hype around its release brings to one specific Chinese retailer that opened the pre-registration process early (JD.com) over 400.000 preorders for the handset in just 3 days. And this is happening only in China with two more days at their disposal to preorder the handset. Now this 400k figure can turn easily into millions units sold world-wide in about a month from now, if you can imagine.

The smartphone itself will bear an uncanny resemblance to Apple’s iPhone design with rounded corners and edges, as well as the dual camera setup at the back positioned horizontally.

OnePlus 5 is said to feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD display in a more compact body than all previous Oneplus models, will carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset, at least 6GB of RAM, run Android 7.1 Nougat based Oxygen ROM and lets hope we will get all those great looking covers, too.

The world-wide critically acclaimed Chinese start-up, OnePlus, will release the OnePlus 5 in a live streamed over the internet press event which will be taking place on June 20.

Excited yet?